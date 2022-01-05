Until Khloé does right by Jordyn…

Until they publicly apologize to Jordyn… pic.twitter.com/vEdHMtjSAR — Big Harley The Don 🇳🇬 (@LexP__) January 4, 2022

Everyone’s buzzing over Klown King Tristan Thompson re-embarrassing Khloe Kardashian by announcing that he did, in fact, father another outside baby while they were together.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, he wrote in a statement on Instagram story. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.” “I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he continued.

Thompson, 30, had previously denied fathering the baby who was born on Dec. 1.

This part of Tristan Thompson’s apology sounds like a plea for Khloe to leave him. He’s practically begging for her to never take him back. 😭 pic.twitter.com/wKKsLMDRYT — Plaine Blaine (@PlaineBlaine) January 4, 2022

In his not-very-convincing message, he apologized to Khloe for his seed-spreading shenanigans that never seem to stop.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote. “You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

This comes years (and multiple cheating scandals) after Khloé and Kardashians tried to paint Jordyn Woods as a homewrecker when she admitted Tristan kissed her.

Remember when the Kardashian sisters wanted to scare the crap out of Jordyn Woods and show her no mercy for her daring to go near, “Khloe’s man,” Tristan Thompson? This is so scary to watch because sober, Kim and Kourtney truly wanted Jordyn to suffer and possibly harm herself. pic.twitter.com/tswBflw3o2 — Stephanie Sidley (@StephanieSidley) January 4, 2022

At one point, Khloé fired shots at Jordyn on Twitter instead of holding her serial cheating baby daddy accountable.

Why was jordyn woods the only woman she called out publicly? https://t.co/BQa0PmI0Af — don’t worry bout me I’m a thug (@__amanita__) January 4, 2022

In the midst of all the Khloe/Tristan khaos, Jordyn appears to be completely unbothered while living her best life with heart-eyed boo Karl-Anthony Towns.

new year, best me ❤️ — Jordyn Woods (@jordynwoods) January 5, 2022

Do you think the Kardashians will ever apologize? Tell us down below and peep more of the messiest reactions to Tristan re-embarrassing Khloé on the flip.