Until Khloé does right by Jordyn…

Everyone’s buzzing over Klown King Tristan Thompson re-embarrassing Khloe Kardashian by announcing that he did, in fact, father another outside baby while they were together.

“Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, he wrote in a statement on Instagram story. “I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son.”

“I sincerely apologize to everyone I’ve hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately,” he continued.

Thompson, 30, had previously denied fathering the baby who was born on Dec. 1.

In his not-very-convincing message, he apologized to Khloe for his seed-spreading shenanigans that never seem to stop.

“Khloé, you don’t deserve this. You don’t deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you,” he wrote.

“You don’t deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

This comes years (and multiple cheating scandals) after Khloé and Kardashians tried to paint Jordyn Woods as a homewrecker when she admitted Tristan kissed her.

At one point, Khloé fired shots at Jordyn on Twitter instead of holding her serial cheating baby daddy accountable.

In the midst of all the Khloe/Tristan khaos, Jordyn appears to be completely unbothered while living her best life with heart-eyed boo Karl-Anthony Towns.

Do you think the Kardashians will ever apologize? Tell us down below and peep more of the messiest reactions to Tristan re-embarrassing Khloé on the flip.

“Until they publicly apologize to Jordyn…” – *howls*

“The entire Kardashian/ Jenner family owe Jordyn Woods a public apology. I need to see tears falling down those originally pale faces” – originally pale faces!

“Kris holding a gun on Tristan Thompson while he wrote his public insta story apology” – we wouldn’t be shocked if this actually happened

“jordyn woods is better than me. i would’ve tweeted “lol” and timed how long it took khloe kardashian to post a quote on IG” – pettyyyy

“Jordyn Woods got gifted a Porsche from her man for Christmas. Khloe got gifted a step-baby from her cheating man

God don’t like ugly” – yiiikes

“Tristan: Khloe, you don’t deserve this.

Jordyn , Trina, Lauren London, & Taraji right now:” – welppp

“Khloe K when she said Jordyn Woods “broke her family” – mmhmmm

“It’s even more weird when you realize Jordyn was 19 and Khloe was 75” – not 75!

“When Jordyn Woods said

“Nobody wants your situation”

Still had to be one of the most iconic things to be said by someone.

Even now still nobody wants Khloe Kardashians situation” – not a soul

