Bossip Video

Jesus, Lord, Father…

As if the family of George Floyd hasn’t already suffered enough, now they have to suffer more heartbreak at the top of the year. According to ABC17 a 4-year-old girl named Arianna Delane was shot while she was asleep in her southwest Houston home on New Year’s Day. The family identified her as the niece of George Floyd.

Derrick Delane, the child’s father, says that bullets peppered their apartment around 3am New Year’s Day and and struck Arianna who was sleeping in the front room.

“My daughter jumped up and said, ‘Daddy, I’ve been hit’ and I was shocked until I seen the blood and I realized my 4-year-old daughter was really hit,” Delane recalled. “She didn’t know what was going on. She was asleep.”

*sigh*

To make matters worse, Delane says that the Houston Police Department didn’t respond to the incident until 7am, a whole FOUR HOURS LATER! Houston Police Chief Troy Finner was questioned about this egregious delay and released a statement announcing “an investigation”…

“I am aware and have concerns regarding the delayed response time in this incident and have initiated an Internal Affairs investigation. I ask the city continue to pray for the child’s full recovery and assist in providing information that would lead to the arrest of the suspect or suspects responsible,” Finner said in a statement.

Fortunately, Arianna’s mother was better equipped than the emergency personnel who gets paid with her tax money. She was able to get the wounded girl to the hospital and into surgery where her life was saved.

While Delane says he does believe that his house was specifically targeted, he didn’t exactly explain why…

“Why would my house get shot up?” the father said. “My daughter don’t know. I can’t explain that to her. As the father, you’re supposed to protect the kids.”

We’ll continue to pray for this little girl and hope that the police and her father can figure out why someone would spray up their crib. This doesn’t sound random…at all…