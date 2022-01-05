Bossip Video

While the internet had a field day with Miley Cyrus’ wardrobe malfunction and other antics during her New Year’s Eve special with Pete Davidson, it looks like Kim Kardashian wasn’t a fan.

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star has seemingly unfollowed Miley Cyrus on Instagram following the singer’s live New Year’s Eve special with her boyfriend, Pete Davidson.

According to a Miley Cyrus fan account dubbed @MileyEdition, as reported by Page Six, Kardashian was following the “Wrecking Ball” singer’s Instagram account on December 10, the same day it was reported that Cyrus went to Davidson’s condo after their joint Tonight Show appearance.

But, as of Tuesday, the Skims founder was no longer listed as one of her followers, leading fans to believe there’s been some drama among the threesome.

While everything seemed to go pretty smoothly throughout their night of live performances, before their special, Cyrus made headlines for (possibly jokingly) putting the moves on Davidson while promoting the event.

The former Disney Channel star serenaded the Saturday Night Live cast member on The Tonight Show by singing a cover of Yvonne Fair’s “It Should Have Been Me.” As she sang directly to Davidson, the lyrics were thought to be a shot at Kardashian, whom Pete has been dating since October 2021.

Not only that, following their flirty appearance, Page Six reported that following Cyrus was spotted heading to Davidson’s Staten Island condo, where Kardashian was also seen later in December sneaking out in the morning.

Maybe Kim was keeping things professional for their NYE gig before swiftly unfollowing Miley right after?

Whatever happened between Davidson and Cyrus, it looks like things are all good with him and Kim. Though he was in Miami for New Year’s Eve and Kardashian was home in Los Angeles with her kids, the couple reunited this week to travel to the Bahamas together on a private jet.