Capricon birthday wishes are in order for Martell Holt, arguably the most criticized figure on reality TV this past year, but he’s still keeping a positive outlook on the future!

The polarizing “Love and Marriage Huntsville” cast member went live on Instagram yesterday to check in with fans on his 40th Birthday while shopping in Nashville with his children. Martell’s live stream was made just one day after his baby mama, Arionne Curry, appeared in an interview with YouTube personality Tasha K, spilling the tea on their relationship. Martell, however, did not comment on Arionne at all and instead kept his message simple and positive on his born day.

“It’s amazing to see another day. Life is crazy, it throws a lot of curveballs at us, but we have to be strong and continue to push forward. I am an overcomer! I’ve been through a lot…and those of you who haven’t been through anything — just know it’s coming! And you too, you have to be strong enough and continue to be a good person. I know my heart and I’m still good.”

Good for him!

In related news, the Capricorn King’s former mistress seemingly sparked a reaction from Kimmi, Maurice Scott’s wife. In her interview, Arionne alleged Maurice cheated on Kimmi during a trip to Atlanta with Martell and his allegedly creepin’ brother Marsau Scott. Kimmi shared the following photo with a cryptic caption hours after the interview went viral.

“We ALL tired, chile”

Welp! Happy Birthday to Martell and a few other Capricorn Kings — Peter Gunz and Ray J — who were also born within this zodiac season.