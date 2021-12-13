Bossip Video

Arionne Curry, the woman at the center of Martell Holt’s ‘Love and Marriage Huntsville’ divorce from Melody Holt, was throwing some serious cheating allegations around last night regarding ALL of the main married fellas on the reality show.

In a series of Instagram story posts, Arionne made allegations that she witnessed Maurice Scott cheating on his wife Kimmi back in 2015 after she met up with a then-married Martell while the guys all visited Atlanta on a ‘guys trip.’ Curry also hinted at Marsau Scott being a snake to his wife Latisha but says she chose to spare the details since he was being nice to her on TV.

Arionne’s angst was triggered by the most recent episode of the show where the cast met for part 2 of their reunion special. During the show, producer Carlos King asked the men on the cast how long they knew of their formerly married friend Martell’s creeping with his multiyear mistress Arionne who he eventually got pregnant. Marsau confirmed that he did see Arionne on their guys’ trip and claimed she “showed up out of nowhere”, meanwhile his brother Maurice denied seeing her and denied seeing her interact with Martell despite her alleged presence.

“When you say we all went out, I didn’t go out with you and her.”

Welp, that’s not how Arionne recalled the 2015 guys’ trip at all. She alleged that she was in fact around Martell, Maurice, and Marsau, capturing their group photo for them at the club that night before allegedly witnessing Maurice cheating, then joining them for brunch at Rays on The River.

Marsau Scott recently posted the photo in question on Instagram.

This is the trip when Maurice was f**king with this linebacker looking b****, the next morning we went to Rays on the river for brunch. They allll lie so much and gotta mention me to stay relevant. FACTS. I WAS HERE I BOUT TOOK THE PICTURE I DIDN’T JUST SHOW UP I WAS INVITED AND COULDN’T, BELIEVE THE LINEBACKER, MAURICE WAS SEXING. I IMMEDIATELY WENT UPSTAIRS AND ASKED MARTELL WHAT’S KIMMI LOOK LIKE BECAUSE I COULDN’T BELIEVE MY EYES.

Arionne also sprinkled in some shade to Masau’s wife Latisha like parsley, writing:

I’ll spare you tonight Marsau. You came correct a lil bit but tell yo wife watch her mouth before I hurt her feelings.

Swipe to see Arionne airing the alleged ‘Love and Marriage Huntsville’ cheaters out.

YIKES! Maurice Scott appears to be denying Arionne’s allegations with his own OG story post made this morning.

“Don’t type me to death! Name names! You don’t know me and I definitely don’t know you!”

Are YOU shocked by these allegations? In case you missed it, at one point during the reunion Martell said he tried to “pray away” his cheating on Melody.