Bossip Video

ALL. OF. THEM.

Tomorrow incredulously marks the 1-year anniversary of Donald Trump’s most rabid and violent bootlickers’ destructive descent upon the Capitol in Washington, D.C. to attempt a coup on his behalf. Since that historic day, there have been 700 people arrested, indicted, arraigned, and/or sentenced to prison time for their part in the riots that left police officers dead, injured mentally and physically, and traumatized to the point of suicide. It was one of the ugliest days in modern American history and it’s exactly what the country deserves for letting THE GUY WHO HOSTS THE APPRENTICE become the President of the United States.

According to a report in DailyMail, the alphabet boys, the Federal Bureau of Investigation, are still on the hunt for 350 people who were all caught on camera committing crimes on January 6, 2021. 100 of those have already been identified by have not yet been arrested. One grey-hoodied person, in particular, is wanted for allegedly planting bombs at the Democratic and Republican National Committees headquarters just 24 hours before the riots began.

If those who ran up to the Capitol to enact violence and break s**t, they should be aware that a Florida man was just sentenced to 5 years in prison for spraying police with a fire extinguisher before throwing it at them as a weapon. Remember the weirdo wearing the fur hat with horns? He is 34-year-old “QAnon Shaman” Jacob Chansley. He was sentenced to 41 months in the whoscow.

‘This investigation takes time because it is a lot of lot of work, a lot of painstaking work that they look at the video kind of frame by frame,’ D’Antuono said. In one case, police body camera footage captures a man using a cane with electric prods on the end jabbing at officers and shocking them as they fight to hold back the riotous crowd trying to break through a barricaded line of officers at one of the doors of the Capitol.

We can’t wait for the feds to round up the rest of these miscreant MAGA morons and put them where they belong!