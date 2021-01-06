WTF IS HAPPENING???

January 6th, 2021 will live in infamy as one of the most shamefully seditious moments in our deeply flawed nation’s political history.

For weeks, experts feared that something deplorable would pop off at the capitol during the ceremonial counting of the Electoral votes to formally confirm President-elect Joe Biden‘s win after WEEKS of baseless fraud claims by soon-to-be ex-President Trump.

So baseless, in fact, that he lost over 60 cases in multiple states where he failed to prove even one major case of fraud during the election.

Fast forward to earlier today where hundreds angry MAGA minions stormed the US Capitol after Trump urged them to fight against the imaginary fraud that, at no point, has ever existed.

Smoke grenades were utilized on the Senate side of the Capitol, as police cleared out the building.

New York Democrat Rep. Hakeem Jeffries gave an update moments after the chaos subsided.

“The Capitol is being cleared. When it is safe, we will return to complete our constitutional responsibilities. This is the United States. We will not allow mob rule to undermine the rule of law.”

After what felt like forever, Trump finally directed the National Guard to Washington along with “other federal protective services,” according to White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany.

“The D.C. Guard has been mobilized to provide support to federal law enforcement in the District,” said Jonathan Hoffman, the chief Pentagon spokesman. Acting Secretary Miller has been in contact with Congressional leadership, and Secretary McCarthy has been working with the D.C. government. The law enforcement response will be led by the Department of Justice.”

WHY Trump is still President and not in handcuffs, we haven’t the slightest clue, but this disgraceful sequence of events sent the whole entire internet into a frenzy only 6 days into 2021.

