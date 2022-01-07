Bossip Video

Shout out to the boss ladies!

We may be in season three and several variants-deep into this pandemic, but that doesn’t stop everyone’s hustle.

Here at BOSSIP, we like to share stories from people in our community making their dreams come true like Chicago-bred entrepreneur Jarrion Tabor. After successfully running and scaling two daycare centers of her own, Jarrion has put Beyoncé’s wifi to use to let women and men across the metaverse in on her success secret after using just an income tax check and her creativity to succeed!

How has being born and raised in the Westside of Chicago inspired your career as a childcare brander?

Growing up, my peers and I didn’t have access to quality Childcare because it’s rarely quality education in the “hood”. That inspired me to open childcare centers. My goal is to provide quality Childcare for minority children with limited access to care.

What really pushed you to make your dream happen?

FREEDOM! I wanted to have the freedom to be there for my children. I wanted the type of freedom that a JOB couldn’t provide me.

I felt that in my soul. I saw some photos from the inside of one of your centers and it looked so inviting. What else do you think sets you aside from other businesses?

Our culture. My centers are known for having the COOLEST CULTURE in Childcare. From our quality care, our 24 hour availability, and the way we pour into our staff.

What’s the best and worst part of being an entrepreneur?

The best part is having the freedom to make as much money as we want. The worst part can be the responsibility if your business is not structured properly.

How do you feel you impact the clients who work with you?

By showing them that anything is possible. In 2015, I started my childcare business with my income tax. 6 years later I have two centers with a million-dollar revenue. I literally came to Atlanta with nothing and made it happen.

Where can everyone find you on social media?