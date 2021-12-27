Bossip Video

It’s that time again! Time to rewind and reflect on the headlines that made us go “hmm” through the year. In the last twelve months, BOSSIP has brought you articles full of laughter and some of the biggest relationship scandals the site has EVER seen.

Here we’ve compiled a list of some of the messiest side piece controversies, for your viewing pleasure of course! Let’s begin with our feature couple:

Amber Rose Catches AE Creepin’ On Her With Twelve Women

Amber Rose put her baby daddy AE on blast back in August, alleging she found him to be seeing twelve women behind her back after sneakily reading all of his messages. AE arrogantly admitted to cheating on Amber during a radio interview, labeling himself as a “narcissist’.” He later publicly pleaded for her forgiveness and for his family back.

Although Amber never responded publicly to AE’s begging, they were spotted in Dubai together just two weeks after — WHEW! A lot can happen in a year!

