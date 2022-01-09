“I Think I’ve Found The Love Of My Life”: Kash Doll Gives Birth To First Child With Tracy T

Finally, some good news from January 6!

Congratulations are in order for Kash Doll! The Detroit rapper shared on her Instagram that she just gave birth to her first child with her boyfriend, Tracy T on Thursday night. Check out the heartfelt announcement and super cute first picture she shared of baby Kashton Prophet Richardson!

“Call me crazy but i think i found the love of my life,” she wrote in a post on Saturday. (I’ve never felt this way before y’all somebody finally have me wrapped around his finger) Kashton Prophet Richardson has stole my heart ❤️”

The BMF star made sure to point out his brown ears, hinting that he’ll probably take after her beautiful skin tone. Based on that Versace baby blanket, he inherited Kash Doll’s taste for fashion and luxury.

The announcement also tagged her newborn son, who is now Instagram official with a new account dedicated to his adorable adventures as @babykashrich.

“Thinking should i get braids? 🤔 lol I’m just playing”

Add a sense of humor and social media savvy to the list of things little Kashton also gets from his mama. At just three days old, he already has over 33,000 IG followers.

Tracy T posted a video on Instagram stories of him bonding with his newborn son and bragging that they’re already twinning with the same curly hair.

Kash and Tracy make such a cute couple and they are even cuter as proud parents! They were glowing in their baby shower pictures together back in November.

“Kash was made with love… i kno y’all haven’t seen me do this but it just happened IDK.. so I’m just going w/ the flow and it’s flowing i must say… he been there every step of the way and i wouldn’t have went on this journey w/no one else… (that’s y i haven’t) but anyway y’all think he’s gonna look like me?”

Congratulations to Kash Doll and Tracy T!