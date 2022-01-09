Bossip Video

Cardi B and Cuban Doll are going at it once again, years after they first publicized their problems with one another.

It all started (well, this time around) on Saturday, January 8, when a fan account shared that Cuban Doll posted a photo of Nicki Minaj on her Instagram stories, hinting that the rapper was the inspiration for her leopard print outfit in a music video she has coming out.

That’s when fans decided to bring up her famous “WAP” video, in which she also wears a leopard print outfit, speculating that Cuban Doll actually took inspiration for the upcoming music video from the Bronx native.

Eventually, Cardi caught wind of the posts after another fan account replied with an old video of her showing love to Cuban. The “Bodak Yellow” rapper replied in a tweet that has since been deleted, saying that people don’t have a reason to hate her beside jumping on a bandwagon.

“Ask me why they hate me … THEY DON’T HAVE A REASON, JUST BANDWAGONING,” she wrote. “It’s Cool tho, everyone that ever hated never succeeded.”

After this, Cuban started sending a bunch of subliminal tweets Cardi’s way, which have also since been deleted. In the posts, she denied being inspired by Cardi, causing her fans to pull up old Instagram Stories where Cuban Doll was listening to Cardi’s music.

Before they were deleted, Cardi screenshot a few of Cuban’s initial tweets, two of which that read, “I pray a man don’t marry me just to cheat on me … that’s next level OD DISRESPECT,” and “I could never be inspired by someone who I don’t listen to . Simple stop trying to force that on me.”

Of course, Cardi’s replies to these deleted tweets have also been deleted, but at the time, she wrote:

“You started this whole s**t wit those two NOW DELETED tweets being shady about the inspiration and then my husband. Now that I respond I’m wrong?”

That’s when Cuban fired back by saying she and Cardi haven’t been on the same page since Offset was allegedly trying to sleep with Cuban in 2018. Cardi responded by tweeting a video from 2019, in which Cuban is telling a TMZ reporter that she didn’t know Offset or had ever spoken to him at that time.

According to Cuban, though, there’s a reason she acted like she didn’t know Offset at the time. She says she was paid off to clear Offset’s name in the 2018 cheating scandal where Summer Bunni claimed the Migos rapper wanted to have a threesome with her and Cuban.