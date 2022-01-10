Bossip Video

How sweet!

Odell Beckham Jr. and pregnant baby mama Lauren Wood celebrated their unborn baby over the weekend with a lavish lunar baby shower. One day before the football player appeared in the playoffs and earned a win, OBJ and Lolo welcomed their friends and family to their abode to have an “over-the-moon” soiree for their 1st child.

The couple made the announcement that they were expecting back in November, although LoLo hasn’t confirmed how far along she is — she looks to be in her third trimester. The seemingly excited coupled has yet to reveal the baby’s name or gender, posing in front of a sign at the shower that simply said “Baby Beckham.”

LoLo shared a glimpse into their baby’s big day in her IG story which was reshared by The Shade Room. Peep it below.

In her IG story, LoLo shared photo booth flicks with her love and her baby bump, featuring the words “Over The Moon” written in script on the bottom to share how excited they are for the baby’s arrival. In details from the shower decor, a crescent moon acted as a backdrop as they posted with guests for photos. So sweet!

Following the shower, LoLo shared a letter penned to her unborn Beckham seed with her followers about just how “over the moon” she is to meet them and settle into motherhood.