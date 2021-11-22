Bossip Video

Congratulations are in order for NFL baller Odell Beckham Jr. and his love Lauren ‘LoLo’ Woods, the couple is having a baby!

As we previously reported rumors were buzzing around the internet about LoLo being pregnant after gym photos of her baby bump leaked online, and now the young couple has confirmed fan suspicions.

On Sunday, the 29-year-old NFL star’s girlfriend shared photos to her Instagram page to announce that they are expecting their first child together. The 28-year-old model and fitness trainer shared the black and white maternity photos in a carousel post, with the caption:

🖤🧬👩‍🍼🌍ilyilyil

The breathtaking snaps reveal Wood’s growing baby bump as Beckham Jr. hugs her romantically from her behind. For the photos, the couple wore matching blazer tops.

The Los Angeles Rams wide receiver didn’t post the photos on his own Instagram account, but he did appear to be excited about the announcement in LoLo’s comments. OBJ wrote under his girlfriend’s post, “Can’t wait baby!”

Beckham Jr. and Wood have been linked together romantically since 2019, sharing just a few happy photos together on social media since then. They seemingly made things official in November 2019 when the model celebrated the football player’s birthday and made their red carpet debut in February 2020 at the Vanity Fair Oscars party.

Congratulations to Odell and LoLo on their baller baby on board!