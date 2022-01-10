Bossip Video

33-year-old social media star Wuzzam Supa aka Supa Cent has a history of being transparent with her personal life and business online, so it’s no surprise that she’s being open about a botched backlift surgery after she sought out perfect waist-to-booty proportions. Supa said the surgery happened in 2020 in the Dominican Republic but unfortunately for her, she was left with “flat” upper booty meat that developed into a “shelf.”

According to the entrepreneur, her backside looked so oversized as a result of the surgery that she used to edit pictures to make it look smaller.

In 2020 I had a breast and back lift in DR. The doctor lipo-ed my back so far down that it gave me a shelf at the top of my Butt. I absolutely hated it and was very insecure about it. I never had a bbl or anything done to my butt, but once your waist gets smaller. Your butt stick out more. That’s why I always recommend? If you already have [apple emoji]. Don’t get a bbl. See how the results look after lipo or tummy tuck. Then decide after. Not only did I hate my shelf but that surgery left my butt looking boxy.

Check out Supa’s before and after below.

In graphic photos shared by her reconstruction doctor, Claudette Paz Gomez in Colombia, you can see Supa’s backlift scar and “shelf” shape clearly.

The before and after photos reveal a rounder derriere for the mother of two. Good for her!

Supa is planning on speaking out further on her reconstructive surgery on YouTube.