Kendall Jenner is standing up for her right to look as sexy as she wants at someone else’s wedding.

Back in 2021, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star wore a black cutout dress to her friend Lauren Perez’s wedding, baring her entire stomach and showing a lot of boob as a tiny piece of fabric covered her nipples and not much else.

When the wedding first went down, fans were immediately critical of Kendall’s attire, and now, a throwback photo has fans condemning the model once again.

On New Year’s Eve, Perez shared a series of photos from her wedding to Instagram, calling it “the greatest night of 2021.” Among the pictures she shared were two pictures featuring Kendall in the little black dress, along with another showing the star in what looks to be a bridesmaid dress.

One person in the comments of Lauren’s post called Jenner out for wearing what they thought to be “inappropriate” attire for a wedding.

“Inappropriate outfit at wedding @kendalljenner I’m embarrassed for you. #cringe,” the user wrote. On the other side of the coin, another person came to Jenner’s defense, responding, “If the bride herself doesn’t gaf why do you care? Relax.” That’s when Perez chimed in, writing, “Tell em! SHE LOOKED STUNNING AND I LOVED IT.”

Kendall caught wind of the conversation and decided to jump in and address the criticism for the first time, pointing out that she “obvi asked” Perez to approve her dress choice in advance, adding, “We love a beach wedding.”

Since that exchange, Lauren has turned her Instagram comments off.