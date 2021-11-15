Bossip Video

Kendall Jenner is catching some flack for the side-eye stirring dress that she wore at her friend Lauren Perez’s recent wedding.

The 26-year-old model attended the joyous occasion on Nov. 11 with a slew of her celebrity gal pals including fellow model Bella Hadid and Bailey Bieber. Jenner and the girls posted a few photos of their outfits to Instagram, but some fans could not help but notice how revealing the reality star’s ensemble was for the wholesome event.

According to Elle, Jenner was wearing a Mônot dress that features “diamond-shaped cut-outs across the bust, a bare midriff, and a drop-waist black skirt.” The dress retails for around $1450 according to the Kendall Jenner Closet Instagram page.

Take a look at the eye-popping piece below.

After a few pictures of Jenner’s get-up surfaced across the internet, critics took to social media to express their dismay with the star’s poor fashion choice for the wedding.

“I love Kendall,” one person wrote on Instagram. “But, is she in love with the groom or something?”

While another person on Twitter wrote, “Apparently Kendall Jenner thought this was an appropriate outfit to wear as a guest to a wedding, I would kick a b**** out if she showed up wearing that.”

Kendall’s dress did appear to be doing the most at the wedding but it looks like she wore the scandalous attire during the wedding afterparty and not at the actual reception, according to some pics captured from the event.

Take a look at a few photos from the actual wedding ceremony below.

Do you think Kendall was trying to upstage the bride?