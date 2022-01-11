Jeannie Mai Jenkins gave birth to her’s and husband Jeezy’s baby she revealed today. The Real host was so excited to share the news, she posted a snap of the infant’s blanket in what appears to be a hospital crib to her Instagram page.

So far, we don’t know whether or not they had a baby girl or boy. Jeannie didn’t reveal much else to fans aside from the exciting birth news, adding a sweet note about her family.

I asked God for a life of love and happiness. He sent me my family. Baby Jenkins is here

Baby J already has lots of love and family to meet. In the last two months, Jeannie and Jeezy had two separate baby showers. One with an ‘around the world’ theme and another with ‘winter wonderland’ decor. The show appeared to be a surprise to Jeannie.

“Baby J is surrounded by a tribe of QUEENS 🤍👑I’m so thankful for my family of WOMEN who have helped me through this pregnancy with joy, wisdom, and savage a** moments to prep for it all 😝 I love you ladies and thank you thank you for this beautiful surprise shower!!!”

Jeannie’s workplace at The Real sent their congratulations to the couple on their first baby.

So sweet! Congratulations Jeannie and Jeezy!