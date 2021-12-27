Preciousness Poppin’: Jeannie Mai And Jeezy Celebrate Their Lil Baby Sno With A Winter Wonderland Shower

If you thought Jeannie Mai’s global-themed baby shower was out of this world, you’re gonna love her Winter Wonderland one!

The Jenkinses have been enjoying a blizzard of baby showers for “Baby Sno,” Jeannie Mai and Jeezy’s nickname for their bun in the oven.

Last week, Mai, 42, took to Instagram to share video footage from a second shower where she and Jeezy celebrated their first child together (he has a son and daughter from previous relationships) alongside family and friends. This time the couple celebrated Winter Wonderland style with a party at their home that featured lots of food and drinks, music, dancing and photo ops! While the couple have yet to reveal the baby’s name, the decor included lots of mentions of “Baby Sno,” a clear reference to hubby Jeezy’s “Snowman” persona.

“How am I falling in love again…but this time with someone I’ve never met?” Jeannie captioned her post. “Baby J isn’t even here yet- yet bringing together our friends and family in a way only God can do. Thank you, thank you to all our friends who threw this shower of love. And thank you to the one and only @katrinaselegantevents who turned our home into a winter wonderland ❄️”

That wasn’t the only post she shared. Jeannie also showed off her dance moves in a video that also featured Jeezy’s father. “Ive never remembered days. I remember moments. My first mama-to-be dance with Papa Jenkins💙,” Mai captioned the post.

Alright now, what do you think about Jeannie’s moves? How about Papa Jenkins’?

And it appears that this second shower may actually have come as a surprise to Jeannie. The daytime host revealed in the caption of her final post about the event, which featured a photo of her with four beauties clad in white:

“Baby J is surround by a tribe of QUEENS 🤍👑I’m so thankful for my family of WOMEN who have helped me through this pregnancy with joy, wisdom, and savage a** moments to prep for it all 😝 I love you ladies and thank you thank you for this beautiful surprise shower!!!”

Pretty sweet stuff! One thing that’s for sure is that Baby Sno is going to be lavished with love!