Listen, we know the paps are a nuisance but we’re so happy they were there to capture the VISION that is Rihanna.

RihRih and A$AP Rocky were photographed leaving dinner in Los Angeles late Tuesday night. She wore a $2550 Gucci x Balenciaga puffer vest, as well as a scarf and $870 sunglasses from the collab collection.

Who else can you think of who can pull off this look so STUNNINGLY? It’s the way she layers in all the pieces AND the jewelry, chains on chains on chains and bracelets on bracelets.

Is she hot or cold, with her arms and toes out — but vested up like that? And you know the pregnancy theorists are going to have something to say about that vest!

Is that her hand in her pocket making the vest pouf out? Or a lil A$APling in there cooking up? She told us to stay out her uterus so we’ll leave her and her ovaries alone — but listen Rih, whenever you’re ready — the world can’t wait for a lil Fenty Jr.

We love it though. Give us more. What do you think about Rihanna’s dinner date look? How about A$AP Rocky’s? We’ll be honest, we almost forgot to look at him we were so blinded by her beauty and effervescence. She just kills it every time. Would you splurge $2550 on a puffer vest? How about $870 for sunglasses? She got moneeeeey!