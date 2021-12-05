Bossip Video

Shopping just might be one of their love languages.

This week Al Gore’s internet was run amok with rumors that Rihanna is toting a lil ASAPling… if you know what we mean. Rihanna and A$AP Rocky were photographed Thursday shopping it up together in New York, not long after Rihanna appeared to dismiss the gossip in an exchange with one of her fans, laughing off the baby talk and noting, “Y’all breed me every year dammit!”

Her response wasn’t a direct no, and her shopping attire probably wasn’t helping matters because that Rihanna stayed plenty covered up in her stylish run around clothes — including some quirky white Loew sunglasses, and a Martine Rose jogging suit paired with Balenciaga boots. She topped off the look with a Miu Miu jacked and matching gloves.

Rocky’s no slump in the style department either. He worked a red Gucci jacket that we would very much love to rock ourselves!

The couple hit up several downtown boutiques, including Metropolis vintage.

And it looks like Rocky might have even outshopped Rihanna because at one point she was photographed sitting down waiting patiently for her boo thang.