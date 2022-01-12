“Kings Of Napa” Exclusive: Isiah Whitlock Jr. Speaks On Shocking “Moment At The Dinner Table” In Premiere Episode!

Warning — spoilers ahead!

Did you catch the premiere of OWN’s new series “Kings of Napa” Tuesday night? The series follows a successful Black family who own and operate their own prosperous vineyard in Northern California and the series stars none other than Isiah Whitlock Jr. as the family patriarch, Reggie King.

BOSSIP’s Sr. Content Director Janeé Bolden chopped it up with Isiah Whitlock Jr. and “Kings of Napa” creator Janine Sherman Barrois about the messiness of monied melanated folks, the inspiration behind the show, on set dynamics and much much more. In the process we also learned that Isiah makes his own wine and is now inspired (thanks to Janeé) to try making a Shiraz next. We were probably most excited to hear Isiah talk about a shocking scene at the dinner table that called for him to tap into his highest skills as an ACTOR.

We don’t want to give too much away, so if you haven’t seen the first episode yet, go watch that first and then come back and watch our full interview below:

“Kings of Napa” airs Tuesdays at 8PM EST on OWN!

Will you be watching?