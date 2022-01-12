Bossip Video

3-Time Olympic Sprinter Deon Lendore Dead Following A Fatal Car Crash In Texas

Deon Lendore has passed away at just 29 years old. TMZ confirmed with Texas dept. of public safety that Lendore died from a motor vehicle accident.

Lendore was driving on FM 485 in his 2015 Volkswagen Jetta when he crossed into another lane sideswiping a vehicle coming from the opposite direction. His vehicle continued crossing oncoming traffic until he crashed headfirst into a 2018 Infiniti SUV.

Lendore competed in three different Olympics and most recently the 2020 Tokyo games. He won the bronze medal in the 4×400 meter at the 2012 games in London. He took Silver in the World 4x400m in 2014 and is the three-time world indoor bronze medalist. He even holds down the title champ from his days in college at Texas A&M.

Lendore has been a member of the PUMA family since 2017 and PUMA quickly released a statement in his honor.