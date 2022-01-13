Bossip Video

Donald Glover is sending a clear message to all of his haters, and he wants the same thing in return.

Ahead of the premiere of the third season of his beloved series Atlanta, Donald Glover has been a lot more active on social media.

All of his tweets have sent a similar message, talking his isht and letting the world know he’s not one to tolerate disrespect–and his latest offering is no different.

On Wednesday, January 12, the artist (formerly?) known as Childish Gambino took to Twitter to write, “Please @ me this year if u talk s**t on me.”

Earlier in the day, the artist also responded to one of his followers telling him “I didn’t know you was a hating ass n***a” in regards to SoundCloud removing his cover of Childish Gambino’s “Redbone” due to a copyright claim.

“Thats not me. thats the record company,” Donald answered. When the user told him they “figured” that was the case and he “was just being funny,” Donald confirmed their opening declaration was actually correct.

“but i am a hating ass n***a tho,” Glover wrote. “real talk.”

So, maybe that exchange is what inspired Glover’s tweet about hating directly.