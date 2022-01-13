Bossip Video

2Pac’s sister has filed a lawsuit against the executor of his estate over alleged embezzlement of millions of dollars due to double-dipping an executor and manager.

The late rapper 2Pac passed away in 1996 but his name, impact, and businesses are still just as alive today as they were when he was on earth. His name and likeness is big business which all goes through the executor of his estate who was his mother but when she passed the majority of her assets was Pac’s estate which then went into it her estate that is managed by Tom Whalley. According to Billboard, Pac’s sister Sekyiwa Shakur is raising questions of the handling of the estate in a newly filed lawsuit that alleges embezzlement at the hands of the executor. Sekyiwa points out Whalley took over essential management duties of Pac and Afeni even though it was a conflict of interest due to running the estate when their mother Afeni Shakur-Davis passed away in 2016.

“He has effectively embezzled millions of dollars for his own benefit,” Sekyiwa wrote in court documents. “Whalley has unreasonably enriched himself at the expense of the beneficiaries and in bad faith by taking excessive compensation in a position from which he should properly be barred based on the inherent conflict of interest.”

Long story short Sekyiwa is accusing him of stealing money by being the business manager while essentially paying himself a % of total earnings to run the estate and also double-dipping to take a % of business deals handled as management. Once you factor in licensing, music royalties, music publishing, and merchandise sales alone it all starts to add up and can exceed millions quickly. The double-dipping directly takes money from the pockets of beneficiaries of an estate as they get paid from the same estate funds that are allegedly missing millions. The thing about estates is that they always have a paper trail to follow all the money coming in and also going out. If for some reason anything isn’t adding up courts will appoint another executor. Should be an easy case to solve or fix and move forward from with the best interest of the beneficiaries. As long as Whalley has all his ducks in a row he should be able to debunk this quickly.