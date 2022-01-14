Bossip Video

So, Snoop Dogg, Method Man, Redman, and Curren$y should be safe?

53% of of white women’s former president suggested some WILD stuff to “protect” the American people from the scourge of COVID-19 but a new study conducted by Oregon State University shows that bomb a** weed has far more efficacy than…bleach.

According to Forbes, the research done by OSU concluded that the compounds found in marijuana can help aid in blocking the COVID cells from entering the body. We’re not doctors, we’re just telling what the study says.

The researchers found that two cannabinoid acids commonly found in hemp varietals of cannabis, cannabigerolic acid, or CBGA, and cannabidiolic acid, also known as CBDA, can bind to the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Covid-19. By binding to the spike protein, the compounds can prevent the virus from entering cells and causing infection, potentially offering new avenues to prevent and treat the disease.

Now, before you call your plug and request a quarter-pound of his or her finest cheeba, let’s be clear. Richard van Breemen, a researcher with Oregon State’s Global Hemp Innovation Center in the College of Pharmacy and Linus Pauling Institute, wants to make clear that CANNABINOIDS are the substance that blocks COVID cells, not the THC that gives you the “high” effect.

“These compounds can be taken orally and have a long history of safe use in humans,” van Breemen noted. “They have the potential to prevent as well as treat infection by SARS-CoV-2. CBDA and CBGA are produced by the hemp plant as precursors to CBD and CBG, which are familiar to many consumers. However, they are different from the acids and are not contained in hemp products.”

Ok, so maybe smoking a little couldn’t hurt but don’t go thinking that hot boxing your car is a way to avoid getting vaccinated.