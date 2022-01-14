Bossip Video

Somebody got some ‘splainin to do!

Earlier this week, BOSSIP reported on the killing of a Black Fayetteville, North Carolina man named Jason Walker who was shot by a white off-duty cop after allegedly jumping on his pickup truck. That’s the cop’s story, but cops be lying their a**es off.

Attorney Ben Crump is representing the family and he is speaking out demanding justice and transparency from the department according to USAToday:

Wait, What?! NeNe Leakes Says She’s ‘Open’ To A #RHOA Return—But Only After Handling ‘Unfinished Business’ With Andy Cohen “There are a lot of reasons why Black children have to grow up without their fathers,” Crump said. “But this reason is unacceptable. This is unacceptable that we have to tell that young boy that his father was shot unnecessarily, unjustifiably and unconstitutionally by somebody who was supposed to protect and serve him.”

Lt. Jeffrey Hash called 911 to report that walker ran up on his car, tore off his windshield wipers, and began bashing and breaking the truck’s windshield.

“I just had a male jump on my vehicle and broke my windshield. I just shot him. I am a deputy sheriff,” Hash said during the call.

In what world can you kill a person for hitting your car? A white man’s world. Hash has been placed on administrative leave pending investigation. Yesterday, a judge granted a request for Fayetteville Police Department to release the body camera footage in the aftermath of the fatal shooting. Fayetteville Police Chief Gina Hawkins says the video shows interactions between officers and witnesses on the scene who contradict Hawkins’ account.

“I don’t know what to say about my son,” his father, Anthony Walker, said. “I don’t know what to say. I can’t hardly talk about him.” His brother, Marlowe Walker, said he last spoke to Jason Walker on the phone Friday, the day before he was killed. “The last thing he said before he got off the phone was ‘I love you,’” Marlowe Walker said.

God bless Jason Walker’s family and loved ones. There’s no way in hell that this cop should be allowed to kill a person over windshield wipers.