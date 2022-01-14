Bossip Video

Cardi B appeared in federal court this week, reportedly becoming emotional while testifying against YouTube blogger Tasha K in her defamation lawsuit. Cardi B’s testimony was made to support her claim the blogger’s numerous claims about Cardi made online from 2018-2019 defamed the star.

According to PEOPLE, the ‘I Like It’ rapper told jurors during an emotional testimony in a Georgia federal courtroom on Thursday morning that she was left feeling “extremely suicidal” due to alleged lies spewed about her by “Tasha K,” born Latasha Kebe. Tasha made multiple claims that Cardi is denying, including the rapper had been a prostitute, contracted multiple STIs, “f–ked herself with beer bottles on f—king stripper stages,” and that her daughter Kulture may have been born with “intellectual disabilities” due to Cardi’s alleged drug use during her pregnancy.

Being pushed to tears while speaking, Cardi B broke down over the emotional toll Kebe’s allegations appegedly took on her. Cardi B claimed she became suicidal at one point, the rapper said,

“I felt defeated and depressed, and I didn’t want to sleep with my husband.”

Cardi B, reminding jurors that the drama with Kebe happened around the time she and Offset welcomed Kulture, their first child, told the jurors she felt like,

“I didn’t deserve my kid.“I felt like only a demon could do that sh*t,” when asked about her feelings towards Kebe after seeing the YouTuber’s posts about her.

She later apologized for her language to those in the courtroom, according to TMZ.

In case you missed it, in July a judge dismissed a $3 million countersuit Tasha K served Cardi in 2019. Tasha had alleged the rapper assaulted and threatened her.