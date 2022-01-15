Bossip Video

Tiffany Haddish was arrested for DUI in Georgia.

According to Us Weekly, the host of Friday Night Vibes fell asleep behind the wheel during the early hours of Jan. 14.

After calls to the police, Tiffany Haddish was spotted pulling into a neighborhood. They then proceeded to stop her and arrest her for DUI and improper stopping on a roadway. Cops believed she was also under the influence of marijuana.

According to records, obtained by TMZ, she posted $1,666 to bond out of jail around 6:30 AM.

Tiffany recently opened up about the adversity she’s been going through during her interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I’m going through some things over here,” Haddish said. “My personal life is in shambles. This year people are like ‘Happy New Year!’ I’m like, no, neutral New Year. I’m gonna be neutral in the year.”

Apart from the loss of comedian Bob Saget, who she saw as a mentor and father figure, she just recently loss her grandmother, her dog and close friend as well as producer Carl Craig.

“That man– he taught me so much,” she shared. “I met him when I was 16 at the Laugh Factory Comedy Camp. He was always encouraging and kind…You know when you watch TV shows and you’re like, ‘I wish I had a dad like that?’ He became like this — he was instantly like a father figure to me,” she said. Around the time I turned to like 21 he shifted from a father figure type to like a big brother. He’d be like, ‘Alright, let’s go out.’ He would send me messages and tell me he was proud of me.” says Tiffany about Bob Saget.

Haddish also called it quits with her ex-boo Common and we all know how tough breakups can be. They ended their relationship because of their busy careers taking time away from their relationship, according to an anonymous source from People.

Despite everything Tiffany Haddish is going through she still somehow managed to smile for the camera when cops snapped her mug shot.

Sending healing and well wishes towards Tiffany Haddish as she navigates these tough times.