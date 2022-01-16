Bossip Video

Another Hollywood couple has called it quits, and while this might be news to us, sources close to Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa report they had been living apart months before announcing their break up.

The couple welcomed their first child together, Lola, in 2007, and their second a year later. They got married in 2017.

The gorgeous couple had not been seen together in months prior to their decision to end their nearly five year union, per Radaronline. It’s been almost a year since the couple was last spotted together at the Tom Ford AW20 Show.

Outside of filming Aquaman 2, Momoa had been photographed spending large amounts of time hanging out with friends in his hometown of Hawaii. Bonet however was never spotted on set, hanging with family there or seen enjoying the beautiful scenery of paradise.

Lisa Bonet was also absent from Momoa’s premiere for his huge blockbuster Dune late last year.

The couple took to Instagram Wednesday, January 12, to put out a joint statement saying that they were officially going their separate ways after being together since 2005.

“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception… feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage. We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty.The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become. Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life our children. Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.”

Recently, the Hollywood heartthrob was spotted stumbling out of the House Of Gucci afterparty in the early morning hours back in November with a mystery woman. Of course Bonet was nowhere to be found and Momoa had later made clear in an Instagram post that the woman was just a friend.

We’re sure every women who finds out Momoa is single now would also like to be just a friend.

What do you think the real reason is for the couple splitting?