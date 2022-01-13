Jason Momoa and Lisa Monet did WHAT?
Umm… Jason Momoa is single?!?! Wow. pic.twitter.com/eQ1nZuP3pO
— K. Robinson (@KRobinson1913) January 13, 2022
WELP, it’s a wrap between impossibly gorgeous couple Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet who announced their shocking split on Instagram after 16 years together that included a nearly 5-year marriage with 2 kids (Lola and Nakoa-Wolf).
“We have all felt the squeeze and changes of these transformational times… A revolution is unfolding and our family is of no exception, the statement reads. “Feeling and growing from the seismic shifts occurring. And so we share our Family news that we are parting ways in marriage.”
The post continues, “We share this not because we think it’s newsworthy but so that as we go about our lives we may do so with dignity and honesty. The love between us carries on, evolving in ways it wishes to be known and lived. We free each other to be who we are learning to become…”
“Our devotion unwavering to this sacred life & our children,” the statement concludes. “Teaching our children what’s possible. Living the Prayer. May Love Prevail✨ J & L.”
This latest celebrity split comes after Bonet’s eyebrow-raising musings about change and uncertainty while speaking with Marisa Tomei for Interview magazine this past December.
When Tomei asked “what’s calling” her, Bonet replied:
“Definitely learning how to be authentically me, learning to be new, and following this invitation from the universe to step into this river of uncertainty. We’ve eliminated all this extra noise, and now it’s time to grow our roots deeper into our own values.”
In an interesting twist, Bonet used some of the same language her and Momoa would go on to use in their divorce announcement.
“The more still we are, the more clearly the guidance comes through in these very uncertain times,” Lisa said when Marisa spoke about getting more into meditation.
“The revolution is definitely here and we’re all feeling the squeeze,” Bonet added. “If you aren’t, you’re in total denial, and the more you resist, the more you will suffer. Everything is crumbling out there. The personal work is understanding where empire and those archetypes live within us. The revolution is on the inside, and learning to be new in this new world.”
Naturally, fans speculated about the cause of the split with some pointing at an old clip of Momoa with ‘Aquaman’ co-star Amber Heard.
Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet have announced they’re separating, so just in case some might think a certain nobody may have been involved, let me just leave this lovely moment here…pic.twitter.com/v4lzhj7YWP
— Arwen sparrow (@An_elf_pirate) January 13, 2022
Based on that “evidence,” we highly doubt she was the cause of their split that seems a lil too amicable for cheating to be involved.
What was your reaction to Jason and Lisa breaking up? Tell us down below and peep the Twitter chitter-chatter over the shocking split on the flip.
“Umm… Jason Momoa is single?!?! Wow.” – CLASSIC GIF
Jason Momoa if you need comforting, just know… pic.twitter.com/JOB3R6Zm5v
— 𝐁𝐚𝐥𝐬𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜 𝐍𝐢𝐠𝐠𝐞𝐫𝐞𝐭𝐭𝐞 (@MySkinIsBeamin) January 13, 2022
“Jason Momoa if you need comforting, just know…” – *HOWLS*
Let me send Jason Momoa a message and tell him I'm here for him during this tough time. pic.twitter.com/yQ73Nx0Ykm
— Brittany Jones (@BrittMaya613) January 13, 2022
“Let me send Jason Momoa a message and tell him I’m here for him during this tough time” – so thoughtful
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are breaking up- but who gets custody of Lenny Kravitz?
— Shari Lynn (@LynnSharig8) January 13, 2022
“Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are breaking up- but who gets custody of Lenny Kravitz?” – questions that need answers
How I’m pulling up on Lisa Bonet after finding out that her and Jason Momoa are getting divorced pic.twitter.com/A9B94ivziG
— Rich (@UptownDC_Rich) January 13, 2022
“How I’m pulling up on Lisa Bonet after finding out that her and Jason Momoa are getting divorced” – alright now!
Jason Momoa is single now?! pic.twitter.com/EUr86zTb64
— 🧚🏽♀️𝒶𝓈𝒽𝒾𝒶⁷ (@Se0kedInLuv) January 13, 2022
“Jason Momoa is single now?!” – understandable response
lisa bonet was really married to both lenny kravitz and jason momoa in the same lifetime
God, I see what you have done for others- pic.twitter.com/3ME4tep8ID
— Roseanne A. New Year's Baby Brown 👶🏿🎇 (@rosiesrambles) January 13, 2022
“lisa bonet was really married to both lenny kravitz and jason momoa in the same lifetime
God, I see what you have done for others-” – father, can you hear ussss
🕯rip jason momoa fitting his entire hand around lisa bonet’s tiny waist 🕯 pic.twitter.com/Uw1xDkY5xV
— merry era 🎄 (@emoblackmom) January 13, 2022
“🕯rip jason momoa fitting his entire hand around lisa bonet’s tiny waist 🕯” – whewww
why did jason momoa and lisa bonet announce their divorce in a poem 😭 pic.twitter.com/LYAEn7dFrw
— gabby (@gojosdaya) January 13, 2022
“why did jason momoa and lisa bonet announce their divorce in a poem 😭” – that’s actually on brand for them
JASON MOMOA IS SINGLE!!
AND LISA BONET IS SINGLE!!!
AND THEY WILL REMAIN GREAT FRIENDS
WHICH MEANS THERES A CHANCE YOU CAN STILL HAVE THE OTHER AS A 3RD
— B🦋 (paid attention in 10th grade bio) (@californiabarby) January 13, 2022
“JASON MOMOA IS SINGLE!!
AND LISA BONET IS SINGLE!!!
AND THEY WILL REMAIN GREAT FRIENDS
WHICH MEANS THERES A CHANCE YOU CAN STILL HAVE THE OTHER AS A 3RD” – A 0% CHANCE
Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are getting a divorce but him and Lenny are still going to stay together right?
— Ma$on (@FirstGentleman) January 13, 2022
“Lisa Bonet and Jason Momoa are getting a divorce but him and Lenny are still going to stay together right?” – well…
