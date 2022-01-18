Bossip Video

An ALLBLK series is back for an exciting third season and BOSSIP’s got an exclusive first look.

“Double Cross” season three is premiering on ALLBLK Thursday, February 3 and with it, there’s high-stakes drama and all the action viewers expect from Eric and Erica.

“Double Cross” of course focuses on the vigilante wonder twins Eric Cross [Jeff Logan] and Erica Cross [Ashley A. Williams] who decide to take matters into their own hands after a sudden rise of sex trafficking in their neighborhood. Haunted by their past, the twins set down a path of their unique brand of vigilante justice.

Last season the twins cracked the case and the culprit behind the sex-trafficking ring that wreaked havoc on their“The Heights” neighborhood was finally revealed. Now in season three Erica and Eric have another hurdle to climb thanks to Detective Ryan [Darrin Dewitt Henson] and their own long-lost sister Robin [Judi Johnson].

Detective Ryan, who’s been trying to put the twins in jail for murder, desperately needs Eric and Erica’s help to find his missing daughter Layla [Chasnie Houston]. The catch however is that Detective Ryan suspects that the twins’ sister Robin is behind the kidnapping.

Time is of the essence, as the group only has days before Layla is auctioned off to higher-ups in the trafficking ring. As the season unfolds, new characters enter the mix, and everyone must band together to find Layla. Infiltrating the Masquerade Auction is their one and only chance in rescuing her.

Will they be able to put aside their differences, and drama for the greater good? Or will Layla be lost forever?

Take an exclusive look at the “Double Cross” season three trailer below.

Returning cast members this season include popular “Double Cross” stars Tremayne Norris and Faith Malonte, joined by new additions Jasmine Brown (comedian and social media influencer @watchjazzy), Redaric Williams (The Young and the Restless), and Cameo Sherrell (Tyler Perry’s The Haves and the Have Nots). The new season also features special guest appearances by rapper Yo-Yo, comedian Michael Colyar (The Rich and the Ruthless), and actor Marcus T. Paulk (Moesha). “Double Cross” is executive produced by Christel Gibson, Howard Gibson and Tawanna Terrell, alongside ALLBLK executives Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love.

Will YOU be watching season three of “Double Cross” on ALLBLK when it premieres on Thursday, February 3?