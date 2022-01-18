Bossip Video

A Tulsa, Oklahoma clergyman who went viral over a spitty sermon is offering an apology and acknowledging the obvious; it was disgusting.

Pastor Mike Todd made stomachs churn Monday after a video surfaced of him hocking up Leviticus loogies and rubbing it across the face of a congregant.

While noting that “Receiving Vision From God Might Get Nasty”, the “Crazy Faith” author, bizarrely swiped it across the face of a man, who TulsaWorld identified as his brother, Brentom Todd.

Now amid swift social media backlash, Pastor Mike Todd is owning up to his actions and agreeing with the Internet that he took things too far.

“I just want to acknowledge what happened yesterday when the spit hit the fan,” said Todd in an IG video. “I watched it back and it was disgusting,” he added noting that he was “trying to make the word come alive.” “We want people to see Jesus. We want people to feel loved. We want people who are desperate to be able to find hope and I am passionate — so much so that I try to do extreme things to help people get it. And yesterday it crossed the line.”

Ya think?

He also encouraged people to watch the whole message because there’s “truth and some life” in it.

“When Jesus spit on that man, he was blind, and then he could see.”

Hmmm, will you be going back to watch the sermon? Think we’re good over here, but you can check it out for yourself below.

If you’re curious as to what the Pastor’s Transformation Church thinks about the spit-cident the church posted a message on Facebook noting that “what’s not clear will always be confused.”

TulsaWorld added that the house of worship also responded directly to a critic on social media and thanked the Pastor and his brother for their “obedience.”

“We are so grateful for Pastor Mike’s and Brentom’s obedience to God, allowing themselves to be used, so God’s children can clearly receive His word,” wrote the church. “We pray that as you seek God, He gives you clear vision, and you always remember that.”

What do YOU think about Pastor Mike Todd apologizing for holily hocking up saliva during his sermon?