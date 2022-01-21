Bossip Video

OK, Joseline!

All eyes were on Joseline at the official premiere screening for “Joseline’s Cabaret Las Vegas” where the Puerto Rican Princess served honey blonde hotness while introducing her new crop of Cabaret cadets destined for spicy shenanigans in sin city.

VIPs in attendance included Zeus Network CEO Lemuel Plummer, Janeisha John (Zeus Network Host), Zeus Network executives L.J. Plummer and Darryl Farmer, and the cast of Joseline’s Cabaret Las Vegas along with Charisse Mills (“One Mo Chance”).

Held at AMC Town Square in Las Vegas, NV, the sold out premiere served as the official launch of the third installment of Joseline’s viral hit show responsible for hilariously chaotic memes/video clips across the internet.

We’re sure you remember the now infamous “double homicide” comment that Joseline addressed in an interview with our family site MadameNoire.

“At the time, we had just come in the house. I had just let the ladies come into the house after their long travels. Everybody was kind of tired and I was tired too. I didn’t really hear that part when I was there on set. The one young lady who was telling her story, she was so destroyed and crying that I was just giving her all my attention. I was still kind of shocked by her story. I was still processing everything. So, I don’t know how I felt. It was so many girls in the background just talking. I had to figure out what happened. But at the moment, I was just like, ‘Whoa.’ I knew that if I allowed the ladies to come into the house, to join Joseline’s Cabaret, and to be in this performance with me, and trust me, I also have to let be who they are and say what they need to say.

And now Joseline and the ladies are in VEGAS? Whew, expect premium MESS that pops off in the wild trailer below:

For those late to the party, The Zeus Network is available at $4.99 per month at TheZeusNetwork.com; and on Apple TV, Roku, iPhone, Android/TV and Fire TV.