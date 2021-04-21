Bossip Video

OK, Joseline!

Puerto Rican Princess Joseline Hernandez showed up and showed OWT at the red carpet premiere for Season 2 of “Joseline’s Cabaret: Atlanta.”

This season, there’s even more passion, drama and CRAZY as Joseline works to fulfill her dream of turning dancers, hustlers and porn stars into a serious and sexy cabaret troupe.

Season 1 followed the “Love & Hip-Hop: Atlanta” superstar around her hometown of Miami as she created a sensual cabaret featuring her own original music and a group of dancers.

Fueled by sex appeal and messy MESS, the buzzy season raked in massive ratings for subscription-based subscription service Zeus that’s now under exclusive licensing with WE tv to run as an original series now.

As expected, Season 2 takes things to another level based on a now viral clip of a contestant making the most out-of-pocket comment everrrr.

Our cool cousins over at Madame Noire got the scoop from Joseline herself about the pearl clutch-worthy comment heard around the internet.

“At the time, we had just come in the house. I had just let the ladies come into the house after their long travels. Everybody was kind of tired and I was tired too. I didn’t really hear that part when I was there on set. The one young lady who was telling her story, she was so destroyed and crying that I was just giving her all my attention. I was still kind of shocked by her story. I was still processing everything. So, I don’t know how I felt. It was so many girls in the background just talking. I had to figure out what happened. But at the moment, I was just like, ‘Whoa.’ I knew that if I allowed the ladies to come into the house, to join Joseline’s Cabaret, and to be in this performance with me, and trust me, I also have to let be who they are and say what they need to say.

You can’t ask for better promo for a new season headlined by the biggest name in reality TV who stunned at the premiere with boo thang Ballistic.

Peep more pics from the red carpet below:

(For reasons unknown, “Love & Marriage: Huntsville” star Martell Holt showed up to the red carpet premiere in a full tuxedo. Just thought you might want to know)

