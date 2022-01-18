Bossip Video

Young Hollyweird stars Keith Powers and Ryan Destiny have decided to adjourn their romantic relationship according to a recent PEOPLE report.

29-year-old Straight Outta Compton actor Powers, and his Star actress ex, 27, have reportedly split after four years together, a source confirmed to PEOPLE. The source said, “they’re taking time to focus on themselves and their emerging careers but are remaining close friends.” Related Stories BOSSIP Exclusive: Keith Powers Talks “The Tomorrow War,” Keeping His Hairline Crispy During An Alien Invasion, Working With Chris Pratt & More! Fans questioned the status of Ryan and Keith’s relationship after Keith appeared to be absent from Ryan’s Instagram feed in the last several weeks before the break-up was confirmed. Ryan also appeared to have spent the recent holidays and New Years’ celebration with friends, minus Keith. The actress — who wrapped her hit show Star last year — has a role in the upcoming indie film, Flint Strong.

Keith Powers has also been pretty busy in the last year, snagging leading roles in two upcoming Netflix films, including The Uglies, and is also starring alongside Gabrielle Union in Perfect Find.

Powers and Destiny previously opened up about their relationship in a July 2019 We the Urban digital cover, sharing that they first met in 2015 at a Teen Vogue party.

For a minute we tried to hide it for numerous reasons, but as human beings sometimes you want to just shout to the world ‘I love this person and I’m happy!'” Destiny said about keeping their romance low-key. “We try to find a balance. I’m already a private person and very career driven so reminding people that I am my own person is important.”

Powers previously opened up about the couple exemplifying a healthy Black love in the media.