We already know the hatred constantly following Meghan Markle is unprecedented, and now, it’s been revealed that some folks have made a whole (very profitable) career off of spreading that hate.
On Tuesday, data analytics service Bot Sentinel released a third and final report on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, this time on how “single-purpose hate accounts have turned targeted harassment and coordinated hate campaigns into a lucrative hate-for-profit enterprise.”
According to the report, a network of YouTube channels solely focused on disparaging Markle has over 497 million views and has made an estimated $3.48 million in total YouTube earnings combined. Three of the top content creators — YankeeWally, MurkyMeg and According2taz — have a combined 70+ million views, earning them an estimated $494,730 in total ad revenue reports Bot Sentinel.
“The trio also coordinated their efforts on Twitter, cultivating a following by disseminating conspiracy theories and disinformation about Harry and Meghan that were concocted in the MeWe group,” the report found.
“Their efforts allowed them to interact with journalists and royal experts, who then, in some circumstances, amplified the falsehoods,” it continued. “The women leveraged their Twitter popularity to funnel their followers to their YouTube channels, where they would discuss the conspiracy theories they helped to manufacture.”
In Bot Sentinel’s first report about the Duke and Duchess of Sussex released in October, it found that around 70 percent of hateful comments about the couple on Twitter originated from just 83 accounts. Twitter has suspended two of the aforementioned content creators, YankeeWally and MurkyMeg, though According2taz is still an active account.
The service found that after Twitter suspended many of the accounts, the users were deploying tactics to avoid suspension, like placing the word “parody” in their profiles.
“Others would use racist coded language about Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, to avoid detection,” Bot Sentinel said in the report. “We also observed several accounts either lock or completely deactivate their profiles to preserve their accounts.”
