Are these two on the outs?

Rappers Meg Thee Stallion and boyfriend Pardison Fontaine have been sparking breakup rumors on the internet and Pardi is speaking up to shut it down, once and for all.

Rumors first sparked online after fans noticed Meg had scrubbed Pardi’s photos from her Instagram feed in early January. Even after making headlines for deleting her boyfriend off of her social media, Meg never confirmed whether or not the breakup rumors were true. Fans also noticed Meg failed to give Pardi a birthday shoutout last month.

After being noticeable absent from Meg’s Instagram page, a rumor that Pardi dumped his superstar girlfriend after an alleged drunken altercation surfaced online on several websites, including Legit Naija News, something Pardi addressed and hinted wasn’t a legit story at all.

According to the story, Megan allegedly was being a “mean drunk” and had a “bad temper” while intoxicated. The story also alleged that Pardi had enough and called it quits with the fellow rapper.

Pardi, however, recently said that the rumor is all “CAP” while addressing it on his Instagram Story.

“Stop this cap nobody puttin hands on nobody …(At least not in that way ),” he wrote. “Been seein the break up rumors and was lettin y’all imaginations run ..but y’all gettin too crazy ….ain’t give n*ggas a story so they made one … we really been on it double time [fingers crossed emoji][lock emoji].”

Pardi also doubled down on his claim that he and Megan’s relationship is still intact in a comment addressing a concerned fan who wrote, “did you break Megan’s heart, yes or no.” Pardi responded,

“now you know we 4life stop playin,” wrote the rapepr on January 3.

WELP.

So far, Meg has not addressed the breakup rumors.

Do YOU think it’s a wrap for these two?