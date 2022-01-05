Fans are speculating that there’s trouble in paradise for a certain hot girl and her Pardi boy. Megan Thee Stallion and boyfriend Pardison Fontaine are fueling breakup rumors after fans noticed that Pardi’s pictures have been deleted from Thee Stallion’s page.

On Pardi’s page, however, the Houston hottie is still prominent.

In addition to speculating about deleted pics, fans pointed out that Megan, who previously posted a lengthy one-year anniversary dedication to her boo, skipped out on publically marking Pardi’s birthday last month.

With that “evidence”, fans think something is amiss.

But did they REALLY break up??? According to Pardison Fontaine himself; NOPE!

The rapper replied directly to a fan who asked, “Did you break Megan’s heart, yes or no” to which he replied, “…now u know we 4life stop playin”

Megan however has yet to respond and she’s absent on social media.

In addition to denying a Megan Thee Stallion breakup, Pardi also shut down claims that he “disrespectfully” used the Hot Girl’s Grammys as props and ashtrays in a preview for his latest music video. Pardi dropped the video on January 2 and it features him rapping and drinking tequila with a Grammy nearby. Megan took home three Grammys last year.

“Good morning y’all be blessed,” Pardi captioned a screenshot confirming that he, Jordan Thorpe, has a Grammy of his own.

Ooop!

Megan went public with Pardi back in February 2021 noting that her man is “so calm and so sweet.”

“That’s my boo. And I really like him!” said Meg. “He’s fine and he’s big, I like that,” she added while blushing. “He is so perfect and he would never hurt me. Just so y’all know.”

Her confirmation came after Pardi publicly shot his shot at her back in December 2020. The “Backing It Up” rapper first set his sights on Megan by wearing a face mask from Meg’s Fashion Nova collection before captioning a picture of himself kissing Meg’s GQ Magazine cover; “Dear Santa.”

What do YOU think about the Megan and Pardi breakup rumors???