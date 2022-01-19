Bossip Video

If can’t respect that…

Jay-Z got a whole lot of criticism, side-eyes, and outright slander following the announcement that he would be partnering with the NFL in the wake of the Colin Kaepernick blackballing. Some of that criticism was rightfully deserved. The road to hell is paved with good intentions and the visuals of the big money business deal were tough for a lot of folks to swallow. That said, the idea that Shawn Carter doesn’t make his money and resources available to help further the cause seems greatly sensationalized by the “abolish Roc Nation Brunch” crowd on Twitter.

According to NBCNews, the social justice division of Roc Nation, Team Roc, is putting significant pretty pressure on the Department of Justice to investigate the Kansas City Police Department. Last year, according to KSHB, local activists pressed the then-mayor to ask the DOJ to take a fine-tooth comb to the city’s policing practices that they say skew crooked as hell. Team Roc, helmed by lawyer Alex Spiro, has joined forces with the Midwest Innocence Project to lobby for this much-needed deep-dive.