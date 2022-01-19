Bossip Video

The Sanders family is back and they’re bringing even more elite and esteemed family drama.

ALLBLK’s “A House Divided” follows the members of the Sanders family, the direct descendants of Letty Sanders, a slave who became the richest Black woman in what was then the newly formed city of Los Angeles.

Following the passing of the family’s present-day matriarch, secrets are uncovered and scandals emerge about the Sanders, who are forced to band together for the sake of their survival and long-standing legacy.

In season 4, the saga continues as truths are revealed, lies are told and the Sanders family further unravels. Carissa (Demetria McKinney, Motherland: Fort Salem) is back and she’s struggling with learning to trust again. She’s also continuing to battle her biggest adversary, Alexis (LisaRaye McCoy, The Family Business).

Cameron Sr. (Lawrence Hilton-Jacobs, The Jacksons: An American Dream) navigates an international extortion plot while trying to maintain his freedom…to no avail. Meanwhile, Jupiter (Taja V. Simpson, The Oval) uses her wits and sex appeal to outsmart just about everyone as Auntie Mae (Deborah Lacey, Straight Outta Compton) and Cam Jr. (Brad James, Outer Banks) make moves to exert their power. Additional cast includes Paula Jai Parker (Queen Sugar), Parker McKenna Posey (Games People Play), and Terrell Carter (FOX’s EMPIRE).

On season 4, we’ll see Alexis and Cameron Sr. continue to make plans about their casino while coming to terms with the fact that they’ll need a reset.

“In order to make this casino work, to start a new beginning we’ve got to get rid of everything—everyone who could weigh us down,” says Alexis. “Whatever it takes, I need a new start,” agrees Cameron.

As for Carissa, she’s out of jail and having an intense convo with her attorney.

“We’ll still need to get the charges dropped or significantly lowered,” says the lawyer who then reveals a crafty plan. “You having a life sentence around your neck is like constantly having a gun pointed at you. My job is to get that gun out of your face.”

“A House Divided” season 4 is currently streaming on ALLBK.

Are YOU watching?

A House Divided is executive produced by Dan Garcia and New Kingdom Pictures, alongside ALLBLK executives Brett Dismuke and Nikki Love.