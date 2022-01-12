Bossip Video

“That’s the difference between a social media influencer and a celebrity…”

26-year-old social media star Ari Fletcher is still getting slammed with backlash following her disparaging remarks about victims of domestic violence. Fans of Rihanna have since praised the star for swiftly dropping the influencer from Savage X Fenty and now, some critics on social media are demanding for Fletcher to come forward with an apology, including actress LisaRaye.

The Players Club star lit into Fletcher on a recent episode of Fox’s Soul’s Cocktails with Queens podcast, stating that the brand partnership guru was completely “out of line” for her insensitive comments.

“Shout out to Rihanna for standing up and being an example of a woman of her word and making sure that her brand is not tarnished with any foolishness!” she said.

Raye argued that as a social media influencer, Fletcher has an “obligation” to her young aspiring fans and that she should be cognizant about how she conducts herself being in the limelight.

“See that’s the difference between a social media influencer and a real celebrity and star,” she continued. “There’s a difference…Respectable people, respect you. She was out of line, out of place. She was immature. For the women that look up to her, I hope that they hold her accountable for what she says. I hope that she is learning a lesson to at least come back and say, ‘you know what I apologize.’ But she needs to give us some type of apology or narrative…”

LisaRaye’s co-hosts also chimed in with their thoughts on the topic. Singer Syleena Johnson said she believed Fletcher made the questionable comments for clout while actress Vivica A. Fox shared that she feared the influencer’s bad move would impact other areas of her career.

“Once a big one drops you, they all start to drop you,” Fox added.

Yikes!

Fletcher, who has raked in millions on Instagram from brand deals with companies like Fashion Nova and Rih’s famous lingerie brand, said that she didn’t care about domestic violence victims during a cringe-worthy Instagram live session. Fletcher’s questionable remarks came in response to her appearance on The Don’t Call Me White Girl Podcast where she admitted that she used to throw petty tantrums towards her current partner and rapper, Money Bagg Yo. Fletcher confessed that she used to pretend as though she was going to leave him, hoping that he would pull his gun out on her to make her stay.

Very toxic and deranged, we know…

The comment drew in widespread criticism from victims of domestic violence and it certainly didn’t sit well with Rihanna, who was viciously assaulted by her ex-boyfriend and singer Chris Brown in 2009.

After the Instagram live video went viral, Ari tried to do a bit of damage control, claiming that she was only “exaggerating.”

“Y’all find the negative sh*t in everything and try to blow it up,” the entrepreneur explained via her Instagram Story. “I was exaggerating, nobody want a gun pulled on them. Please STFU.”’

On Twitter, Fletcher added in a since-deleted post:

“I got so much power over the internet that it’s scary.”

Fletcher has yet to issue a statement about her insensitive comments, and it appears as though she looks rather unbothered by the backlash on social media, but what do you think? Should Ari come forward with SOME type of apology?

Sound off in the comments and check out LisaRaye’s full comments on “Cocktails with Queens” below.