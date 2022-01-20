Bossip Video

Now that we’re back into the swing of live music, despite the pandemic being far from over, another festival lineup has been announced.

Kid Cudi, A$AP Rocky, and Playboi Carti are set to headline the Smoker’s Club Fest, which is going down at the Glen Helen Amphitheater in San Bernardino on Saturday, April 30.

The full lineup features a ton of big names, including the likes of Schoolboy Q, Wiz Khalifa, 2 Chainz, Ferg, Joey Badass, Flatbush Zombies, Dom Kennedy, Larry June, Lupe Fiasco, Yung Lean, Berner, Currensy, Danny Brown, Rico Nasty, Earl Sweatshirt, Jay Rock, Ab-Soul, Wale, and more.

To make things even more exciting for fans, Schoolboy Q will be performing his 2014 album Oxymoron, Wiz Khalifa is performing his 2010 mixtape Kush & Orange Juice, and Lupe Fiasco is going to perform his classic 2006 debut album Food & Liquor. While some of these artists are heavy hitters for most festival liineups, this is definitely a one-of-a-kind experience for longtime fans of the three rappers.

Soon after The Smoker’s Club was founded in 2010 in New York City as a lifestyle brand, they began putting on hip-hop shows and tours. It’s first-ever event was a SXSW showcase that featured Kendrick Lamar, Big K.R.I.T., Curren$y, Schoolboy Q, Jay Rock and more.

Now, with this stacked lineup, they’re proving nothing has changed.

For anyone interested, tickets for Smoker’s Club Fest go on sale Monday, Jan. 24 at 2 p.m. PT.