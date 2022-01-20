Prime Video’s Star-Studded Docuseries ‘Phat Tuesdays: The Era of Hip-Hop Comedy’ Features Legendary Footage Of Bernie Mack, Chris Tucker, Steve Harvey With A Flat Top & More

If you like to laugh like we like to laugh we have the perfect docuseries for you.

Prime Video today released the official first look trailer for ‘Phat Tuesdays: The Era Of Hip Hop Comedy.’ Phat Tuesdays founder, Guy Torry, and a lineup of world-famous comedians and personalities—including Anthony Anderson, Tichina Arnold, Nick Cannon, Dave Chappelle, Snoop Dogg, Cedric the Entertainer, Tiffany Haddish, Steve Harvey, Lil Rel Howery, Regina King, Jo Koy, Luenell, Flame Monroe, Jay Pharoah, Craig Robinson, JB Smoove, Chris Tucker, Kym Whitley, and more—share memories, laughs, and tributes to a night at The Comedy Store that forever changed the comedy landscape.

Check out the trailer below:

Talk about star-studded, riiiiight?!

Loaded with exclusive interviews with comedians and celebrities who were there—either performing on stage or in the audience—and never-before-seen footage of legendary comedy sets from back in the day, Phat Tuesdays is the inspiring story of how a little experiment to help Black comedians following the tragedy of the 1992 LA riots turned into a triumphant must-see experience. The showcase regularly brought together people from all walks of life—icons and ex-cons, stars and starlets, pros and regular joes—for one purpose, laughter, and became the most popular comedy show in Hollywood during the ‘90s.

‘Phat Tuesdays’ arrives on Prime Video February 4th

Will you be watching?