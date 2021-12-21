Bossip Video

Awww, how sweet!

Powerful Queen Cannon is growing up so fast! Nick Cannon’s daughter with his second baby mama Brittany Bell has already celebrated her first birthday.

The family marked the milestone with a festive Black Santa bash on Monday, December 20 in Los Angeles.

“We made it snow in L.A.,” the birthday girl’s mama, Brittany Bell, captioned an Instagram Story video of herself sledding, while describing the celebration as a “blast.”

The festivities were especially winter-ly wonderful with a colorfully decorated Christmas tree, sledding, as well as a photo opp with a Black Santa Claus and an elf for the adorable winter baby. Powerful posed with her parents and brother Golden, 4, for family pics in a gold dress and matching headband as seen in one of her mom’s Instagram stories.

Nick and Brittany also took a 360 flick with Hop, the Black Santa, seemingly having blast together.

Too adorable! Cannon, 41, and Bell, 34, welcomed their baby girl in December 2020. It’s really nice to see Nick smile again after facing tragedy earlier this month after experiencing the loss of his 5-month-old son, Zen Scott-Cannon.

In related news, Powerful’s brother Golden made his television movie debut yesterday, starring in “Miracles Across 125th Street” with his father Nick Cannon.