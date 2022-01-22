Bossip Video

Regina King is speaking out amid some terribly sad news.

The actress, 51, confirmed to PEOPLE that her son Ian Alexander Jr. has died. The tragic loss was first reported by LoveBScott who noted that Ian turned 26 on Wednesday and his death was by suicide.

“Our family is devastated at the deepest level by the loss of Ian,” King said in a statement sent to PEOPLE about Ian, her only child. “He is such a bright light who cared so deeply about the happiness of others. Our family asks for respectful consideration during this private time. Thank you.”

The actress shared her son with her ex-husband, record producer Ian Alexander Sr.

Back in 2019, Ian spoke with E! News about his famed mother and dubbed her a “super mom.”

“She’s just a super mom,” said Ian while alongside the actress at the Golden Globes. “She doesn’t really let bad work days or anything come back and ruin the time that we have. It’s really awesome to have a mother who I can enjoy spending time with.”

Then in 2021, he likened her to a superhero again this time on her 50th birthday while calling her the “greatest gift he could ask for.”

“To be all that you are while always having the time to be there, love, and support me unconditionally is truly remarkable,” wrote Ian. “The whole marvel universe ain’t got s*** on you, your the real superhero! Love you mom! This day and everyday YO DAY!”

Ian and his mother’s relationship was one that carried a special meaning of “unconditional love” so much so, that they had matching tattoos that read “unconditional love” in Aramaic — his on his shoulder and hers on her arm.

“You don’t know what unconditional love is,” said King to PEOPLE about her son in 2007. “You may say you do, but if you don’t have a child, you don’t know what that is,” she explained at the time. “When you experience it, it’s the most fulfilling [thing] ever.” BOSSIP is sending sincere condolences to Regina King and all of Ian Alexander Jr.’s family and friends.