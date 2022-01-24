Bossip Video

The live performances just keep on coming!

iHeartRadio just announced the full lineup for the second edition of its Living Black! event.

Fans will get to see performances by Big Sean, Moneybagg Yo, H.E.R., Ari Lennox, Lizzo, and more. The event will be broadcast live from Los Angeles and a number of Black-owned businesses nationwide via TikTok, along with the iHeartMedia app and select radio stations, starting at 8:00 p.m. ET on Feb. 23.

Doc Wynter—iHeartMedia’s President of Hip-Hop and R&B Programming—said in a statement that his team was “thrilled to once again honor Black History Month and Black culture through on-going and informative discussions about race and some very special performances.”

In addition to the full lineup, special appearances from J. Cole, Saweetie, John Legend, Alicia Keys, Bas, and more have been confirmed. Plus, according to a press release, viewers can also expect a “special moment” from Lizzo.

“This platform connects the community, including members of AT&T’s Dream in Black Future Makers, together to amplify, celebrate and elevate Black voices,” said Angela Burgin, Director of Marketing and Special Experiences at AT&T.

After the event’s TikTok streaming premiere on February 23, the full event will be available on the official iHeartRadio YouTube and Facebook pages starting the next day at 8:00 p.m. ET.