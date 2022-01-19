Bossip Video

Kanye West was spotted with Big Sean outside his Los Angeles warehouse following the infamous Drink Champs controversy.

2021 ended with Kanye West and Big Sean giving Drank Champs their most open interviews in years from both artists.

In Kanye’s episode, he proclaimed signing Big Sean was the worst thing he has ever done and shortly after, we got confirmation Big Sean would be coming on the show for his rebuttal. Big Sean’s interview seemed to come from a place of hurt and feeling like he was loyal for so long to end up betrayed, adding that he was owed $6 million.

Fast forward to 2022, and as we start off the new year, it seems Kanye West is trying to be on the mend with not only Big Sean, but also Hit Boy. Sometimes, things play out in the public eye, but as Kanye always says, things can be fixed with a simple conversation.

This past weekend, Big Sean was spotted with Kanye, Pressa and French Montana outside Ye’s Los Angeles warehouse and all seemed to be fine between the two. Everyone looked happy as they exited the building, smiling from ear to ear. Hopefully, whatever issues they had were squared away and everything is G.O.O.D again.