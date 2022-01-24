Bossip Video

Influencer and television host Jeanie Mai is opening up about adjusting to the “fourth-trimester” and she says it’s “nothing” like she ever would have imagined.

Previously we reported that Jeannie and her rapper husband Jeezy welcomed a baby and Jeannie revealed their baby’s name is Monaco Jenkins, after the city where they visited early in their relationship and bonded over the luxury scenery.

Although Jeannie seemingly has everything she can materially need for her little one, she is still feeling like never could have prepared herself for life is life now after birth.

Sharing new photos of her postpartum figure and the briefs she’s been wearing since delivering, Jeannie expressed to her followers;

“While being a new mom is the most exhilarating moment I have ever experienced in my life— nothing prepared me for postpartum. NOTHING. No book I’ve read, advice I’ve gotten, that could have compiled ALL the things I’d need just to sit, lay down, walk, or even hold our baby. This was me a few days postpartum and my God, I’ve been LIVING in these @fridamom briefs. They’re LEGIT the best damn thing! The 4th trimester has been the hardest trimester yet, but I’m a happy, healing mom over here.”

She also added in a comment to a fan that she’s experiencing emotional struggles with postpartum and working hard to avoid falling into a depression.

“Hormones..girl I can’t control my crying,” wrote Jeannie to @iamprettylynda on Instagram. “Good news or bad news has me bawling. Then u see the dark hole u COULD crawl into, but u fight it by all means to avoid depression–it’s CRAZY”

Comments poured in, sharing positive words with Jeannie who is adjusting to her new journey including one from her cohost on ‘The Real’, Adrienne Bailon who wrote, “So beautiful.”

All the best to new mommy Jeannie Mai Jenkins.