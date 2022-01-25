Bossip Video

Former Love and Hip Hop Hollyweird star Moniece Slaughter is pregnant and seemingly already casting the baby’s father to the side. On Instagram Monday, the singer showed off her baby bump in a photo on her IG story. So far, the reality actress has not revealed who the father of her child is but she hinted that she’s having a girl. She also revealed that it’s “just her and the little one” moving forward.

“It’s just me and you little mama. I got you,” wrote Moniece. “Now I need you to grow just a little bit more we gonna make it through the stress and the sleepless nights I promise. Right now you’re resting on my right side left side when you’re looking at the picture my ribs hurt. My teeth hurt. My back aches. I can barely breathe when I lay on my back but you’re worth more than every ache and pain.”

Continuing to be transparent on her Instagram story, Moniece seemed to blast a “weird ni**a'” from her past.

“Shoulda never gave you weird a** ni**as a second chance,” wrote the former Love & Hip Hop star. “Apparently, I’m to only real n***** in the room. The only one that outgrew the BS. Y’ALL gotta get it together. Y’all in the 40 plus club actin worse than the 21yr old version of me.”

Yiiikes, does this sound like Moneice is regretting giving her baby daddy a “chance”?

Moniece previously spoke on her IG live about being pregnant with her daughter, who she already named Dior, and confirmed that her ex and son’s father Dreaux (Lil Fizz) is not the new baby’s father. Their son, Kameron is now 11-years-old.

“I can’t believe I have a daughter, a mini-me,” said Moniece “This has been my greatest fear and my greatest blessing… I am assuming my daughter is going to be what bridges the gap between generational curses… I’m going to be the mom to her that I never had.” “Dior is the life that was conceived in the wake of two traumatic losses and I just felt like it was meant to be,” she added. “I know I said I didn’t want any more kids. Dior was unexpected and I have to choose to love her in spite of. All I can do is make it to full term.”

Congrats to Moneice on the little one!

Does this sound like Moniece is venting about her baby’s father already to YOU?