Exclusive: Moniece Slaughter Suggests Dr. Dre Might Make Good On Threats, “If That’s How God Intended Me To Go…”

On this week’s episode of “Social Society,” host Kendall Kyndall along with a lineup of experts, dig into mental health and the importance of mental wellness in the Black Community. Joining the show today is recording artist and Love and Hip-Hop star, Moniece Slaughter, who talked to Kendall about her mental wellness journey, responding to trolls online, and her current life-threatening situation involving Dr. Dre and the threats he’s made against her. Apparently, Moniece told Kendall she didn’t want to talk about Dr. Dre, but he posed a question that was framed a little more loosely basically asking if she was scared about going public against someone powerful like him.

Her response:

“No. I could give two sh*ts about him trying to blackball me,” Moniece told Kendall. ” We know he personally is not going to do anything to me. Now I’ve gone public and I’m not a little fish in terms of public visibility and what I’m not known to do is lie. So doing something to me at this point is just all roads text message trails of receipts, it all leads directly back to him, by name. So am I afraid? Do I think that he would attempt to do something? Yeah, I do. And am I afraid of him at this point? No. I’m so fed up with life in general. If that’s how God intended me to go, then that’s how I go. If that’s how God intended me to go.”

Kendall interrupted her saying, “We’re not going to put that out there…” attempting to keep her from putting the negative idea into the atmosphere.

“But what I’m saying is, at this point I don’t have any more fight left in me,” Moniece continued. “So I’m not going to fight. I’m tired. It’s crazy that people will call my phone because of that. But like I said on a day-to-day basis no one is calling my phone just to check on me. But when they need me. These aren’t little fish in the pond. These are big fish in the pond that call me and need me. I have Olivia Pope’d some of these mf’s lives. I keep people’s secrets. I am everybody’s vault. But when the tables are turned and I am in obvious need of my people, nobody is there.”

In addition to Moniece, Kendall also talks to Lorenzo Lewis, founder of the Confess project, and clinical psychologist Dr. Natalie Watson Singleton about the taboo nature of mental health among black men, and the signs to look for when your loved ones might be going their own mental health issues. Kendall’s “Best Friends” can also find mood booster tips from life and mindfulness coach, Anastasia Weeks, and G Thang is back to tell you his top five TV therapists.

The new episode of “Social Society” is streaming on ALLBLK, today, Monday, March 29th.